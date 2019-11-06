The students at Valley State got an introduction to the 8th Annual Sweat Equity Investment in the Cotton Kingdom Symposium Wednesday afternoon.
Students and staff heard from speakers like Aunt Pearlie Sue, Griffin Lofton and Geechee Gullah Ring Shout.
The Sweat Equity Investment in the Cotton Kingdom Symposium' explains to today's generation how cotton affected the U.S. and Global economy including the role of slavery, sharecroppers and hired cotton pickers.
Day 2 of the symposium resumes Thursday at 8:30 a.m. at Mississippi Valley State University.
