Team Cleveland Main Street creatively draw shoppers to downtown Cleveland.
They did it with an event called, 'Camel and Critters on Cotton Row.'
It allowed shoppers to take a break from shopping to ride camels or pet some really cute farm animals; and just a few blocks away, there were free train rides for kids.
