The Mayor of Clarksdale turning to voters to help with some appointments for two key board positions.
Mayor Chuck Espy, on Monday, announced, registered Clarksdale voters will decide who fills two board positions by vote.
The first position is a Public Utilities Commission Board President and the second is a Clarksdale Municipal School District Board Member position.
The term of James Hicks, the current Public Utilities Commission Board President expires in April and School Board Member, Kenneth Gooden's expires in February.
If you think you're right person to fill either seat, go to the Clarksdale City Clerk's Office and fill out an application to Declare candidacy by February 7, 2020 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
