2020 convention

A big announcement coming out of Cleveland Saturday afternoon, the city has been selected to host the 2020 World Music Tourism Convention.  The announcement was made at the Grammy Museum by a representative from Visit Mississippi, Cleveland's Mayor and a representative from Sound Diplomacy Limited.  The Music Tourism Convention explores how music impacts the tourism industry.  Event Planners anticipate more than 300 attendees and more than 30 international speakers.  In past years, the conference has been held in places like Franklin, Tennessee, Liverpool, and Germany.

