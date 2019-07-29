Family and friends working together looking for missing teen Kamrone Lee.
The sixteen-year-old went missing on July 11th. Over the weekend, a Hollandale native made a trip from Houston, Texas to help organize a search for Lee. The group of volunteers combed through neighborhoods, working together to re-trace lee's last steps.
Lee was last seen walking down Reed road and Wanda drive.
Lee is five foot, nine inches tall with brown eyes and black hair. If you have seen Lee, please contact Greenville police at 662-378-1515.
