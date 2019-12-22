The Community Holiday Fund handed out Christmas wishes requested through the county's "Giving Tree Program."
The organization's, Giving Tree Chairman Evelyn Edwards said they are filling the void left behind by the Salvation Army who left Washington County 2-years ago.
Saturday, Edwards said volunteers gave away nearly 200 gifts to children and 80 boxes of food to their families.
The holiday fund also fed nearly 200 people this past thanksgiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.