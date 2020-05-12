A Greenville woman who beats COVID-19 celebrates her birthday.
Friends and family of held a cook-out to celebrate Madeline Powell's birthday.
Powell said today is extra special because she, along with thousands of other people survived a virus that killed so many other people.
Doctors tell Powell to keep taking precautionary actions like wearing masks and gloves.
Powell said, she had Coronavirus symptoms for a little over a month but was officially diagnosed with Coronavirus in March after taking a test.
