INDIANOLA - An attorney from Rolling fork took center stage this week in testimony before congress, about the mistreatment of farm workers in The Delta.
Ty Pinkins testified before the House Education and Labor Committee about the abuse of H-2A and H-2B Farm worker visa programs.
The lawyer for the Mississippi Center for Justice has found big land owners in the delta have been using the visa program to bring in workers from across the world to displace local workers...and then pay the foreign workers more.
Pinkins talked with The Delta News recently about how he learned about the problem.
He says he learned about it from relatives and others as we worked in the Sunflower Justice Court.
"They didn't understand why they were getting fired from working on the farm. At the same time that white South Africans were showing up on the farm. They just couldn't figure it out. Why? Why am I being let go if I've been working on the farm for over 2030 years for these guys who have no experience with foreign work here in the United States," he explained.
Three other experts also testified with Pinkins, including Daniel Costa, an immigration attorney with the Economic Policy Institute, Teresa Romero, President of the United Farm Workers, and Leon Sequiera, a former assistant Secretary of Labor in the administration of President George W. Bush.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.