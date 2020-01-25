Ever wonder what to do in earthquake or tornado weather disaster event?
The Greenwood Itta Bena Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority offered some advice to those who attended its Disaster and Emergency Awareness: Don't Panic, Be Prepared Presentation.
Attendees got tips on how to be an active shooter or what to do if they find themselves in a natural disaster setting.
The next disaster awareness seminar will take place in the spring.
