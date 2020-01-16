A group of organizations having a conversation with Delta residents about a number of resources available to them. The event was hosted this afternoon at the Washington County Convention Center.
Various businesses in attendance including the Washington County Opportunities Head Start and Early Head Start as well as Pam Chatman (Boss Lady) and Partners.
Attendees could get help on the spot in many areas including expunging criminal records, enrolling in college, health and medical and housing assistance.
The town hall resources event gave residents the opportunity to seek assistance from various officials and experts in the community.
