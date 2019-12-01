A ribbon cutting ceremony is held on Saturday morning for a new Greenville business.
The new, Family Dollar opened is located at 1325 Highway 82 West.
Hours of operations are Monday thru Saturday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Store manager Melanie Thomas, Mayor Errick Simmons and Councilman James Wilson were just a few of the people who attended the Grand Opening.
