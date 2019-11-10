Last week surveillance video caught a white supremacist group filming a video at 'The Emmett Till Memorial' in Tallahatchie County. That clip, later posted on Facebook, showing seven people posing for pictures in front of the sign. Over the weekend, Patrick Weems, Director of The Emmett Till Interpretive Center said thank you to the group, he said, because of them, his organization received $30,000 in donations.
