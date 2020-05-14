DRMC Celebrates Hospital Week!

Hospitals around the delta continue to celebrate their employees during hosptal week.
Delta Regional Medical Center has several activities in place. Monday there was a gift card drawing for its staff. The hospital also hosted a popcorn social along with a catfish fry for staff members. Organizers tell us during this time they celebrate their entire staff including doctors, nurses, lab techs and even custodial staff members.
"We talked about our hometown heroes, well behind me to the side of me you're seeing the heroes. Before and after this covid-19 situation these are the people you want to take care of you so it's our turn to just say thank you, we've had a week of festivities, we still have a little bit more to go but just saying thank you doesn't even seem enough but feeding them some catfish today is s good way to say thanks," Community Development Manager, Kim Dowdy said.
The festivities continue tomorrow with what they're calling hospital week gift day.
