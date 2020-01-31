With super bowl Sunday looming, some Jackson area officials were in town to remind drivers not to drink and drive.
A DUI prevention awareness meeting hosted in Greenville in partnership with sponsor Garfield's Restaurant and pub for all Washington County Law Enforcement.
This year, Washington County is one of the thirty counties with the highest DUI's according to the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety. The awareness event comes just days before the super bowl because statistics show people are more likely to partake in drinking before driving.
Officials sending a reminder of penalties linked to the crime, including fines up to $1000 and up to five years jail time.
Chauncey Wright, Community Outreach Coordinator, urges people to drink responsibly and have a plan.
"There are some very good options if you're going to drink, get a designated driver, if you're going to drink plan to get a ride home have someone pick you up, already have that set up say hey i'm going to call you i need you to come pick me up. In Greenville right now we do have some options we have a cab service, on my way cab ok so i also understand that we have a few Uber drivers in the area alright so there are some good options," he said.
And the 'On My Way' transit service operating hours are 9 a-m to 10 p-m. They work throughout Greenville and the surrounding area. For a cab you can call 662-522-3868
