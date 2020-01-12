Day two in the dark for some residents living in Greenville as Entergy' working to restore power.
The electric company called in extra help from outside contractors, The Delta News saw contractor crews from Pike and MDR out Sunday afternoon working on the problem.
As of Saturday, Entergy's service manager, Gerald Husband, said about 2,000 residents are still without power.
