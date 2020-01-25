Some entrepreneurs left a conference Saturday afternoon with some tools on how they can take their business to the next level.
About 50 people showed up to the Life Enhancement and Development Luncheon, and while there, they heard from a number of speakers, attended workshops and just got an opportunity to network with other business owners.
Conference organizer, Cresandra Washington says the event is all about enhancing one's self and their business.
If you missed Saturday luncheon and want to attend a future workshops, seminars or speaking engagement; you can so by contacting Life Enhancement and Development Enterprises.
