GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas.
We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
Delta News reporter Dennis Turner has NEW INFORMATION on the search.
PKG
The Prison in Brickeys Arkansas, remains on high alert with cars searched coming and going for clues in the hunt for 38-year-old Samuel Hartman, his sister Misty and mother Linda White.
Investigators say the women helped Hartman make a daring escape from a work crew outside the prison... before crossing the Mississippi River on JetSkis.
In fact, detectives believe Hartman as his crew may have traveled as much as 2 1/2 miles along the treacherous Mississippi before coming ashore at this boat dock at Mhoon Landing.
The three had apparently set up a so-called "safe house" in this trailer at the Bordeaux Point fish camp. As we told you Monday, the DeSoto SWAT Team descended on the place Friday night and found Hartman and his girl gang... gone.
But they left plenty of evidence behind... including the trailer for the JetSkis..... wigs, and some cammo clothing.
The United States Marshal's service has now joined the hunt, coordinated out of Little Rock, for the search that continues Delta-wide, and more than likely, nationwide tonight.
In fact, the Arkansas Department of Corrections put out this press release yesterday, asking anyone who may have information on the Hartman gang...to call them.
As for where Hartman and his so-called "girl gang" have gone tonight... that remains anybody's guess. Social media posts suggested a sighting in Walls, but authorities continue to say, he could be anywhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.