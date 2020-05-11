Governor Tate Reeves giving a few more businesses permission to open during the Coronavirus pandemic and workout facilities is one of them.
Extreme Fitness, located on Highway One in Greenville is just one of the gyms in State to open.
This after, Gov. Reeves made the announcement on Friday.
The State is taking some precautionary measures by asking all gyms follow a few stipulations such as wiping down all equipment and taking each members temperatures before allowing members to enter to ensure they do not have a fever.
