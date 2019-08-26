Fatal Car Collision

At approximately 12:45 pm today, troopers responded to a 2 vehicle accident at the intersection of US 61 & 161 in Merigold.
Percy Moore, 74, of Tutwiler, was southbound on Mississippi 161 in his 2011 Chevrolet pickup approaching the intersection of 161 and US 61.
Michael Parker, 61, of Merigold, was northbound on US 61. Moore failed to stop at the intersection as he entered the northbound lane colliding with Parker's 2014 Chevrolet pickup.
Moore's vehicle came to final rest just north of the intersection in the northbound lane, while Parker's vehicle came to final rest in the median north of intersection overturned.
Moore was pronounced dead on the scene. Parker was transported by chopper to the Med in Memphis where he was pronounced dead.
The accident remains under investigation.
