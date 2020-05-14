A Greenville man is dead after veering off Highway 82 and colliding with a tree.
Authorities say the accident happened around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says 62-year old Michael Hoke was Westbound on U.S. 82 in his Toyota Tacoma, when he lost control of his vehicle.
The truck left the roadway north of the Westbound lane before colliding with a tree. Hoke was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was not wearing a seat belt. The accident remains under investigation.
