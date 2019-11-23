A local organization is asking for canned food to help those in need over the holiday.
The Mayor's Youth Council is hosting a holiday canned food drive.
Greenville Mayor, Errick Simmons' said, all donated items will be given to organizations like: Hearty Helpings Food Pantry, and Saint Vincent De Paul.
If you'd like to help, you can drop off items at the Greenville City Hall Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until December 13th.
