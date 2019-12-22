Some local kids getting to see another side of Greenville police through its "Shop with a Cop program."
23 lucky kids and 16 cops met up Saturday morning at the Greenville Walmart to buy toys, clothing and school supplies.
The department, along with Walmart, have been fulfilling kids wishes and Christmas dreams for at least 20 years.
Greenville Police Chief Delando Wilson said its a great experience for everyone involved.
Each child was allotted $100 to spend.
