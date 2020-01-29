The Greenville State of the City Address scheduled for Thursday.
This year marks four years for Mayor Errick Simmons in office.With the first term completed, Simmons is now set to kick off his address to area residents.
The event will host live gospel performances, a reception, and photo gallery entitled "photos of progress" which highlights the city's successes over the last four years.
The mayor tells us since he's always had an open door policy, the state of the city is a great way to connect with citizens.
"The progress we've seen over the last four years and when we say we we're talking about the collective whole, every resident, every city, every investor, every business, have collectively come together to make Greenville a better place to live work and play and we want to highlight some of those highlights and progresses and successes but we also want to talk about some of the challenges that we have, and how we're going to move forward to tackle and accomplish some of the challenges. You know where there's challenge there's opportunity," he said.
The state of the city will get underway tomorrow evening at the E.E. Bass Cultural Arts Center starting at 6 p.m. The event is free to the public.The mayor encouraging everyone to attend.
