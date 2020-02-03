It looks like a tornado blew through downtown Greenville, but it turns out strong thunderstorm winds toppled over buildings leaving metal beams sticking out of building facades and bricks everywhere. Reggie Burton said the scattered debris has to be a safety concern.
"If there's a high winds that pick up, all those boards and everything over, they can fly into travel or maybe hit somebody walking by." Said, Reggie Burton, Lives in Greenville.
And just blocks away, on Washington Avenue at the CB & S bank building, in the Washington County Economic Alliance Suite, Executive Director Will Coppage said he believes their building took the brunt of storm's force, but the landlord has been on top of fixing everything.
"Right now, we're in the adjustment phase and in the insurance phase, so hopefully in about 3-6 weeks we going to see all of them do a little work, but inside it's been a little business and outside they have been doing some structural estimates." Said, the Executive Director of WCEA.
"And some businesses like this floral design shop and its neighbors weren't even touched by the storm," said The Delta News Reporter, Denise Turner.
"We were really concerned by what damage we would find. But it was a great relief to find, nothing had happened to our block, on this side." Said, 9 dot 15 Floral Designs and Gifts, Business Owner, Niki Henry.
It's business as usual for many of these business owners, as they work to clear away debris and brace for the next storm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.