Some areas in Greenwood will soon get a facelift.
Some revamping set to get underway as the city recently awarded a $300,000 grant for blight elimination through The Home Corporation.
Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams tells, The Delta News, over the years, they have torn down houses and properties, costing upwards of 300-thousand dollars.
McAdams adds, the best part about getting the grant is that the money to demolish property won't have to come from the city's budge.
Mayor McAdams said they currently are in the early stages, she tells us each property will have to be appraised, then bidded on for demolition.
Property removal isn't expected to happen until possibly August.
