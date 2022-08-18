GREENWOOD - The Greenwood Leflore Hospital has partially re-opened tonight, as it continues recovering from a sewer line issue underneath the complex.
The ailing hospital has resumed outpatient surgeries, outpatient testing in radiology and the laboratory.
Clinics inside the hospital will also re-open and resume their normal hours of operation.
The hospital however, is not accepting any new regular patients, and has temporarily delayed the re-opening of inpatient services.
Labor and delivery, the emergency department and cafeteria all remained open throughout this week's sewer problem, along with the retail pharmacy.
Greenwood Leflore Hospital today got approval from the Mississippi Department of Health to re-open after meeting air quality standards and presenting an approved plan to fix and clean up it's sewer problem.
