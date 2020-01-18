A Gulfport Pastor saw the need to bring-in bottled water to people living in Doddsville. He did it after hearing of the unsafe drinking water conditions because of last weekend's storm.
Pastor Jerry Williams, who's the pastor for a couple of churches' in the Delta decided to bring in the water after hearing a number of concerns from people in the community.
Pastor Williams said, he brought in enough water to help about 100 families.
Williams said, he plans to come back to help other storm victims, with more water, in the next couple of weeks.
