The Bryan and Patsy Oakes Dealerships did it again, Saturday evening, they gave away a third free vehicle.
Oakes Toyota and Oakes Chevrolet held their 3rd Appreciation Picnic and Free Car Giveaway' where one lucky Oakes customer from the last six months drive away in a brand new car.
About five-hundred people showed up to the picnic for the drawing, and this year's winner, won from 'the Oakes Chevrolet Dealership.
