Indianola Elected officials Sworn In

In Indianola, Sunflower County held their swearing in of elected officials at the Sunflower County courthouse today.
The elected officials gathered in the Circuit Courtroom to take their oath of office. The opening ceremonies included a prayer and the singing of the national anthem, as well as the pledge of allegiance.
The county officials sworn in today included the chancery and circuit clerk, the Coroner, Sheriff and some district supervisors, judges and constables. The oath of office was given by Circuit Judge Carol White-Richard.
It was a packed courthouse that was filled with family of the elected officials and members of the general public.
