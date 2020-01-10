Ideas to fight crime poured into the Indianola City Hall and Police Department through The Indianola Community Forum held Thursday night at the B.B. King museum. A little over 300 residents attended the discussion after a rash of crime that happened in the community last year. One of the topics, fatal shootings, the last one happening at the intersection at Roosevelt and Pershing Avenue. A subject pronounced dead there.
The panel was made up of but not limited to, representatives from state and local law enforcement, and representatives from the legal community. Indianola Mayor Steve Rosenthal said attendees said, they would do more to help police with investigations.
The mayor said, this is the second meeting like this, and they will continue holding more, smaller meetings throughout the year.
