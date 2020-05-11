A hospital in Indianola plans to use $1000 donation they received to buy more PPE Equipment for their staff.
Administrators at South Sunflower County Hospital received the donation last week from members of the Sunflower County Baptist Association.
SSCH CEO, Courtney Phillips said, they will use the money to buy items such as gowns for their Elective Surgery Department since they plan to begin treating patients soon.
Phillips said, they are thankful for the Association's thoughtfulness and, hope to be able to place an order for items in the next couple of weeks.
