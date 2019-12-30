Indianola Police Chief Organizes Community Forum

In Indianola, the chief of police has organized a community forum to talk about the recent violence in the area.
This is wil be a meeting closed to the media, but open to the public. Police Chief Edrick Hall has invited the Sunflower County Superintendent, Mayor Rosenthal, the Board of Aldermen as well as some federal officials.
He hopes to bring the community together to discuss what can be done about the violence happening in the city. He hopes people will come out to show their support as well as bring their ideas on how to help.
"For the citizens to come out and share their ideals. Just because you're not in law enforcement or a police officer, you may have an idea that'll work just fine to help us. So we're going to take all ideas, all suggestions. We'll do it as a public forum hopefully it'll last an hour and we can walk out of there with the citizens and the city feeling a whole lot better," he said.
The meeting will be January 9th, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the BB King Museum. Chief Hall encourages everyone who wants to stop the violence to come out.
