Indianola Test Site

Indianola will soon have a covid-19 testing site.
That's according to a press release on the Delta Health Center website. Delta Health Center will be setting up a drive-thru testing site at the former Walmart location. It's now the shopping center with Dollar Tree and Hibbett Sports. It's located at 510 Highway 82 W.
Testing will be available this Wednesday and Thursday April 29 and the 30. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.
If a patient wishes to get tested and has insurance they're encouraged to bring their insurance card. Everyone is asked to bring a valid ID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.