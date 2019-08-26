Man Shot Twice in Clarksdale

Clarksdale police are investigating a weekend shooting.
Authorities say gunfire broke out in the 900 block of Stiles.
The victim was shot in the arm and the lower back. He was then transported to the Med in Memphis.
The male victim who has not yet been identified is listed in stable condition. This is an ongoing investigation.
