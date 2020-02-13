Missing Greenville Man

A concerned Leland family is urging the public to be on the look out for their loved one.
50-year old John Flemmons was last seen on January 12th by his daughter who says he delivered money to her.
According to Greenville Police, Flemmons did not show up to his meeting with his parole officer on February 1st.
Officials confirm that a missing persons report has been filed. Flemmons is 6'5" tall with a shaved head and blue eyes. He's between 160 and 180 pounds and was last seen in a red Ford Mustang.
If you have any information on Flemmons' whereabouts you are urged to call Greenville police at 662 378-1515.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.