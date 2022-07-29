The remainder of the Jake Ayers's settlement totaling nearly $500 million runs out this upcoming academic year. Jackson state, Mississippi Valley State, and Alcorn State lose funding for infrastructure and scholarships for non-black students.
The settlement agreement expired on July 1, with enough money to carry over into 2023. Some might say Mississippi has fulfilled its obligation to desegregate and equalize its historically black colleges (HBCUs) and predominantly white institutions (PWIs). But, has the settlement accomplished what Ayers hoped or has it provided a temporary fix?
Vernon Ayers, Jake Ayers’ son said, "My dad's dream. . .I just can't say for Ayers because he didn't just think about us. He thought about black people in general."
Attorneys settled on equal funding for HBCUs. The payoff came in July 2004. Valley State and other colleges benefit from the funding.
Mississippi Valley State students Charles Jones thinks, "Without the funding, I feel like it'll limit the schools. And then, I think kids that's trying to go to college will think twice about it now."
HBCUs were required to obtain and maintain a 10% non-black population for direct control of funding. Mississippi Valley State struggled to meet this quota throughout the 17-year payout of the settlement. Many non-black students received scholarships that will no longer exist.
Although the funding will end, Vernon Ayers believes the funding helped fulfill his dad's hope for black people. He recalls, "His (Jake Ayers) dream was for black people to better themselves. And it's actually happened.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.