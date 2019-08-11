Hundreds of people attend the Mississippi Toyota Job Fair in Cleveland on Saturday. 560 people began the application process to become a member of the Mississippi Toyota Manufacturing team. Applicants applied for Production Assistant positions. Toyota says, they has more than 200 positions to fill and pay for this position starts at, $15.55 and goes up to $26.07.
Mississippi Toyota Manufacturing Job Fair
Denise Turner
- Updated
- 0
