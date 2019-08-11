job fair

Hundreds of people attend the Mississippi Toyota Job Fair in Cleveland on Saturday.  560 people began the application process to become a member of the Mississippi Toyota Manufacturing team.  Applicants applied for Production Assistant positions.  Toyota says, they has more than 200 positions to fill and pay for this position starts at, $15.55 and goes up to $26.07. 

