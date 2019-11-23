An increase in violence provoking leaders Indianola to organize a Non-Violence Walk.
About thirty people walked nearly a mile from B.B. King park on Roosevelt Street.
One of the founders' of the walk said, he and others in the community have noticed a spike in crimes in the city, and wish people would consider taking alternative actions like discussing their problems, before picking up guns.
Famous Amos and Tony Proctor Senior were also founders of the walk.
