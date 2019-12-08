The Greenville Fire Department and Pafford EMS teamed up to collect toys for families needing a little extra help during the holiday season.
Together, they held their annual toy drive at Walmart in Greenville, this year, the theme was, 'Fill the Ambulance'.
GFD and Pafford were accepting the toys for all of the paper angels not taken off giving trees found in varies parts of the Delta.
If you missed Saturday's toy drive, feel free to drop off toys before Tuesday at the Greenville fire station located on Central Street or at the Pafford news station' located at 819 Highway South.
