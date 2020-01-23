Concerned parents, students and people living in the Cleveland School District attended a school board meeting Thursday night to make complaints over alleged unfair practices.
Parents like Arlene Sanders said, the Superintendent, Dr. Otha Belcher, has made crucial decisions without consulting school principals, and after making the decision, Sanders said, Dr. Belcher would tell people variations of what has happened. Some of those decisions Sanders is accusing Dr. Belcher of, is pairing Para-Professionals with Interventionists and removing four teachers from their positions.
The two removed from DM Smith, Sanders said were removed without any investigation.
