People living in Cleveland can begin to visit their neighborhood parks again.
This after the Cleveland Board Aldermen approved it in recent meetings.
Visitors must follow these guidelines, while in the parks; everyone must maintain
a minimum of 6-feet of social distancing, 20-people or less can visit parks and
recreation centers at a time, bathrooms will remain closed and park hours are
9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
