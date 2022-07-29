Transcript: Mississippi's legendary for the blues but also legendary for its numbers of unplanned pregnancies. In many cases, that means somebody pays child support. And Yolanda Mill agrees, that money's a big help.
Yolanda Mill says, "It'll help a whole lot, with the cost of stuff going up and stuff." Child support normally starts only after the baby is born. But, the bill hyde-smith wants to push does something different. It does something which might sound familiar to pro-lifers.
It would begin child support at conception. Lawyers say, that where the idea gets sticky.
Nick Crawford "The issue is paternity. Who in the world is going to admit to the paternity of an unborn child."
And that prenatal money doesn't come free. Prenatal paternity testing is more expensive than waiting until the baby is born. Laws in most states allow mothers to seek so called retroactive child support, but only a year's worth, and only goes as far back as birth.
That leads some critics to wonder if hyde-smith's bill helps mothers or makes a political statement. Another cosponsor of the bill, Congressman Mike Johnson, a Republican from louisiana, calls the bill the first step in making the idea of life beginning at conception, federal law.
Lawyers say the nation doesn't need that.
Crawford "I think it's a lot to do about nothing." He says, and Yolanda agrees the most important thing kids need is love, care, and to know who their parents are.
Mill says "they're making sure the baby is healthy, and its getting all the vitamins and treatment I need." Because children don't come free for anyone.
