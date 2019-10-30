Three key Republican Candidates talked politics at a meet and greet in Bolivar County Wednesday evening.
Andy Gipson, David McRae and Butch Lee met one-on-one with Delta voters in Cleveland.
While there, voters got a chance to share concerns or just shake hands and get to know the republican candidates.
Andy Gipson is the incumbent for the Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce; his opponent is Democrat Rickey Cole.
David McRae is running for State Treasurer against Democrat candidate Addie Lee Green and Butch Lee is running for Transportation Commissioner Central District Against Democrat Willie Simmons.
Election day is next Tuesday, November 5th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.