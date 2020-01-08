The Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District returned from break on Monday, to begin the second half of their school year.
Superintendent Dr. Mary Brown said, the district will continue working to grow develop student achievement.
She said, school counselors are on hand helping high school seniors fill out college applications.
Dr. Brown said, parent involvement is increasing, although, she'd like to see more of it.
"What I would like to see more of, is more parents come out and work with our teachers and administrators to move this school district forward in 2020." Said, the superintendent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.