The Greenville Fire Department remember a Senior Fire Captain who recently passes away.
Senior Captain Kendrick Washington Sr. started working for the Greenville Fire Department in the Fall of 2007.
Captain Washington Sr. passed away, on Thanksgiving, at-home surrounded by close friends and family.
Captain LeDerek Swilley tells The Delta News, he met Captain Washington before becoming a firefighter and said, Washington inspired him to become an officer.
The Greenville Fire Department said, they will truly miss, the Senior Captain's smile, personality and presence around the department.
