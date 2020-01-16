Greenville Fire responds to a small blaze at an area Sonic restaurant location.
Officials report the fire being put out by the time crews arrived.
Greenville Fire Chief, Ruben Brown said, two fire trucks responded to the Sonic on Highway 82 in Greenville for a fryer fire.
Brown said, an employee extinguished the small flames with a fire extinguisher.
The restaurant was not damaged.
Crews were able to use fans to remove the smoke.
No injuries were reported.
