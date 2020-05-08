City of Greenville made the decision to re-open parts of Parks and Recreation with some restrictions.
People living in Greenville still are unable to use basketball courts, playgrounds or recreation centers, but can reserve tennis courts or play a round of golf.
The city is only asking that tennis players reserve courts before 12 p.m., and only allow two golfers from a household to use a golf cart at a time.
Pavilions will also re-open, but must monitor for social distancing and no more than 20 people can gather at a time.
For more details on which parks and facilities will open or remain close go to the Greenville Parks and Recreation's Facebook page.
