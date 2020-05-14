More restaurants such as South Main in Greenville opening this week after being given the green light by Mississippi's Governor Tate Reeves.
The new executive order allows restaurants to open to customers with a few guidelines put in place.
Owner Mamie Causey says she is applying every precaution issued by the Governor's Office and CDC.
Causey is offering customers the option to dine-in or take advantage of curbside service.
