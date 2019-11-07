In Greenville today the pilots club holding its annual art show for special education students.
Students got a chance to check out several "art stops" and create works of their own. There was face painting, tutu making, and more arts and crafts for the kids. They also entered an art contest where the winners were recognized on stage during the event.
Organizers say this show is a great way to help students gain self esteem while expressing themselves through art.
Patsy Prewitt is a retired special education teacher who loves to be involved with the event.
"Any of the arts whether its paper and pencil art crayon, whatever and performances and singing it gives these students a chance for self expression," she said.
Prewitt said they're always welcoming new members into the pilots club which only has seven members right now ...
And if you want to volunteer with them they are always looking for help.
