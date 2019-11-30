Santa Claus stopped by Cleveland Saturday afternoon. St. Nick took a break from making toys to take selfies with kids who live in the Delta. After taking a couple dozen selfies, Santa said good-bye so he could return home to make and wrap all of their presents.
St. Nick Visits Kids Living in Cleveland
- Denise Turner
- Updated
- 0
Denise Turner
Anchor/Reporter
